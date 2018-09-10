Mitchell Co. woman sentenced for Meth

Albany, GA (WALB) - Last Thursday in Albany Federal Court, Jeroen Tiller, 32, of Sale City, was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The sentence was handed down by Senior U.S. District Court Judge W. Louis Sands.
In her plea agreement, Ms. Tiller admitted that in October 2015, Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by a confidential informant (CI), who told them that large amounts of methamphetamine were being mailed to Ms. Tiller’s home.
On October 29, 2015, the CI told law enforcement that a package had been delivered to Ms. Tiller’s home. Agents saw Ms. Tiller put the package in her SUV, and drove off.
Agents conducted a traffic stop of Ms. Tiller’s SUV and told her they believed she was transporting a package of methamphetamine.
“I know what’s in the box, and I am in big trouble,” she said. Officers found suspected methamphetamine. Ms. Tiller admitted someone nicknamed “Bug” would have packages delivered to her home. Ms. Tiller then delivered the packages to “Bug.” In lieu of cash payment, “Bug” paid her with methamphetamine.
The package turned out to be 3.965 kilograms of methamphetamine which was 98.5% pure.
“Methamphetamine is a terribly destructive drug and a scourge in our communities,” said Attorney Peeler. “I commend the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their work in this case.”
The case was investigated by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. Assistant United States Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.
