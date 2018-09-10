Leaders in Camilla hold ‘Stop the Violence' march to end crimes

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - In light of a shooting that happened in Camilla exactly two weeks ago, community members held a ‘Stop the Violence March’ throughout their city Sunday, all to bring awareness and bring senseless crimes to a halt.
There were councilmen, officials from the Camilla Police Department, and community leaders walking from street to street with high hopes that each person in their city will hear their message and spread it as well.
City officials in Camilla are trying to spread a positive message just 14 days after witnessing a shooting that left Demarcus Johnson, 18, wounded with severe injuries.
“The shooting from last week, week before last, we are trying now to stop the hub from being here because if you notice everything happens in Albany, Thomasville, Moultrie, Cairo, Bainbridge. We’re the center part of it. So as the center, we don’t want all of that here in our town,” said Derek Hadley, Councilman, City of Camilla.
As a way to prevent more shootings, a group of men from various organizations decided to come together to spread awareness with a ‘Stop the Violence’ march.
“We got like gangs that’s forming up so we just trying to be reactive instead of proactive. We’re trying to stop it before it starts,” said Robert Williams, community leader.
The group started the march in Downtown Camilla and walked for miles to the Jester Homes Commuity where the shooting occurred.
“We’re trying to get our youth back,” said Shaun Johnson, event organizer.
With every stride, march organizers said they made each step an intentional one all to take back their streets.
“We’re trying to build our community back to where it used to be because it got out of hand now,” said Johnson.
One leg in front of another, they hoped as they marched, one person at a time will begin to put down their guns.
“We pray that it reach out and touch parents and make them get involved in a lot of stuff. We’re going to talk to them about being more involved in the kids in school. That’s number one,” said Johnson.
As they chanted, city leaders are hoping their community watched and took notes.
“Now it’s a test that we got to get out and start educating our young people that guns are not safe,” said Hadley.
WALB talked with the Demarcus Johnson’s mother who said her son has been released from the hospital.
Although he is having trouble breathing from time to time, he is recovering well.
