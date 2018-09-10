Jury selection to begin Monday for Susan Embert trial

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman accused of murdering her husband and staging the death to look like a suicide is due in court Monday morning.
Jury selection is set to begin Monday.
In June 2014 Susan Embert's husband, Jake Embert, 53, was found dead with a bullet wound in his head. He was an Army veteran and worked for 20 years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
It was originally ruled a suicide, but eventually, Susan was indicted for murder.
In February 2015, Susan Embert was arrested and jailed in Santa Rosa County, Florida, before being extradited to Dougherty County.
Prosecutors said they found traces of insecticide, antifreeze and arsenic in his hair fibers.
Prosecutors then charged Susan Embert for shooting him and staging his death to look like a suicide.
Embert is now charged with murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
