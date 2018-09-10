GBI: Officers in Colquitt Co. officer-involved shooting OK

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details about an officer-involved shooting and death investigation in Colquitt County.
The GBI said investigators believe two law enforcement officers fired their guns during a shoot-out with the suspect, Nick Warnell.
The GBI also released the names of the officers.
Investigators said Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Thomas and Moultrie Police Officer Daniel Lindsay both fired their guns during that exchange Thursday night, with Warnell.
The GBI said all the guns fired will go to the crime lab for testing.
GBI agents said they’re continuing to do interviews and process evidence.
Also, according to the GBI, all law enforcement officers sent to the hospital for evaluation have been released.
The GBI confirmed Warnell died by gunshot wound, however, they have not confirmed whether that was self-inflicted.
The GBI is still investigating the case, and said that once it’s over, the case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review and to determine any further actions.
We will update the information as the GBI releases details from the tests and investigation.
