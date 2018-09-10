Fundraiser helps pave the way for domestic violence victims

Ruth's Cottage Brick Fundraiser
September 10, 2018

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A safe haven for women and children in Tifton wants to remind folks of their fundraiser that goes directly into the building fund.

Ruth’s Cottage has received the Community Development Block Grant for $750,000.

They plan to build a $1.6 million facility with the funds raised by people who purchase bricks for the walkway to the new building.

This is the vision for the new 11,200 square foot facility. (Source: WALB)
WALB spoke with the director of this fundraiser about the details.

“And so people have the ability to purchase a brick for $250. And do it in honor or perhaps in memory of someone and there is a permanent recognition on our walk way and so it’s a really neat way for people to honor somebody,” said Nancy Bryan, the executive director at Ruth’s Cottage.

Those who purchase bricks will also receive a t-shirt that says they helped pave the way.

If you are interested in helping raise money for Ruth's Cottage, you can purchase a brick that will create a pathway to the new facility. (Source: WALB)
