Scattered showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon. Good rain chances take us into Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Highs each day should be around 90 degrees. Drier air then takes over as Hurricane Florence makes land fall in the Carolinas late in the week. Northerly winds dries us out. That allows highs to reach the middle 90s by Friday and Saturday. A weak front should slide through Sunday. That relaxes the heat some early next week.