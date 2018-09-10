Dougherty Co. teacher registry case denied

A “substantiated case” means child abuse has been confirmed based upon a “preponderance of the evidence.” All five school officers received “Notices of Inclusion,” notifying each that he or she had been placed on the registry. Georgia law requires the name, age, sex, race, Social Security number, birthdate, and a summary of the case be included on the registry. Access to the information on the registry is available only to child abuse investigators, their designees, law enforcement, and any state agency that licenses entities related to childcare services. An individual placed on the list has 10 days after receiving notice to file a written request for a hearing before an administrative law judge. An adverse ruling by the administrative law judge may be appealed to the superior court and then to Georgia’s appellate courts.