Deer season opens for bow hunters in Georgia

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) - It's open season for deer in Georgia, as long as you're hunting with a bow.
Deer season for bow hunters opened Saturday across the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says 152,327 archers took part in the season last year, harvesting nearly 65,000 deer.
Georgia's state deer biologist, Charlie Killmaster, says hunters can expect "excellent antler growth and great deer body condition" this season thanks to a summer with plentiful rain.
Bow hunters get the first shot at bringing home deer in Georgia. The deer season for hunters using muzzle-loading rifles and shotguns opens Oct. 13, followed by the normal firearms season starting Oct. 20.
The deer season for all weapon types in Georgia ends Jan. 13.
