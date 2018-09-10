2 charged with murder in Quitman homicide

QUITMAN, GA (WALB) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Aug. 12 death of Jasmine Davis, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Officials said a person discovered Davis shot in a downtown alleyway on South Culpepper Street in Quitman late the night of Sunday, August 12.
The GBI said Demetrius Antwan Parson , 30, was arrested on Aug. 31 at the Quitman Police Department. He has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Jay Collin Brown, 27, was arrested Sept. 7 in Lauderhill, Florida by the US Marshals Service. He has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said the GBI.
According to the GBI, more charges may be added as the investigation continues.
Investigators worked all through the night and up until mid-afternoon gathering evidence from the area and conducting interviews.
Agents and police are still conducting interviews and are waiting for the results of evidence being processed.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the office of the district attorney for prosecution.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Thomasville GBI office at (229) 225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 263-7558.
