Businesses support local cancer patient

ALBANY, GA -The Albany community reached out again this weekend to help out a woman with her fight against breast cancer.
Donna Armstrong was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and was chosen by the Cancer Ties organization to be their fall recipient.
Different businesses in the area have pitched in to help raise funds for Armstrong’s medical bills, including Pretoria Fields, Tony’s Gym, and The Rocket.
The spin class at Tony’s brought in about $375 towards Armstrong’s medical expenses, and a portion of Sunday’s sales at the Rocket will help as well.
“I’ve known Donna Armstrong through Deerfield Windsor and through church, and I approached Cancer Ties and said I want to do something, and this is what I do and this is what I love," said Carmen Wiggins, the spin instructor at Tony’s Gym. "Along with the people at Tony’s, I got the o.k. and we scheduled a survivor ride, because that’s what she is, a survivor.”
“It is truly a humbling experience for our community to remind me that I’m not alone in this fight,” said Armstrong.
The final event for the Fall Recipient will be Thursday, September 20.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.