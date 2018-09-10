Bicyclists pedaled miles across GA for a cause

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Bicyclists from across the country filled Chehaw Park this weekend to pedal miles around southwest Georgia for the 15th annual Nut-Roll Bicycle ride fundraiser.
Over 300 people participated in the fundraiser for Chehaw Park and the Pecan City Pedalers.
Riders were able to ride on a 32 mile path up to 104 miles all to raise funds for programs at Chehaw Park.
Event organizers with the Pecan City Pedalers said the event will also help their organization spread bicycle safety all over Georgia.
“We use it as a benefit. So it earns money for us actually and then we can use it to go out and support Chehaw and to support introducing bicycle safety and anything to do with bicycling in our community and outside of this area as well,” said Sharon Thompson, Event Director for Pecan City Pedalers.
Organizers said they hope to donate $5,000 from the event to Chehaw Park and the Chehaw Devo Club.
The Pecan City Pedalers also hope to raise enough funds to add new road side signs in surrounding counties to protect bicyclists.
