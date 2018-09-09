Reaction to major defense bill that will impact Georgia’s military community

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
With President Trump signing a major defense bill that became a law on August 13th, a state lawmaker in Albany said this will have a huge impact on Georgia’s military community and will bring millions of dollars to bases in this area.
Lawmakers said there are benefits to this bill and military families could see positive changes.
“This is huge for Georgia because it actually supports every fabric of the military throughout Georgia," said Darrel Ealum, Georgia State Representative, District 153.
With President Trump signing a defense bill that became a law, State Representative Darrel Ealum said that Georgia, who has the 6th largest military presences in the country, will be impacted heavily.
“And being number six in the country this is going to bring millions and millions and millions of dollars to the state,” said Ealum.
The law will provide funding for full maintenance of JSTARS at Robins Air Force Base.
“The biggest winner is going to be Robins Air Force base because they have the JSTARS it’s actually an aircraft capability for surveillance,” said Ealum.
Along with critical upgrades to enhance the service life of this aircraft but also funds for the re-winging of A-10 air crafts at the Moody Air force Base.
“This bill it totally reinforces that the president and the United States Congress has faith in Georgia and bringing those millions and millions of dollars into our bases right here,” said Ealum.
State lawmakers also formed a Military Affairs Study Group to fight for opportunities to support military spouses and their children in Albany and surrounding areas.
“When a spouse comes to Georgia to one of our military bases in Georgia, and they bring a professional skill they can immediately start working in that skill,” said Ealum.
The bill promotes military spouse employment while providing families with access to beneficial programs and quality education for children.
“It has been very very important for me especially a part of this military affairs working group to show that we do care and we love our military and we want to support our spouses. We want to provide a quality education for our children,” said Ealum.
Now State Representative Darrel Ealum also said because of the law, military children will be able attend any school they desire even if it’s outside of their district.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.