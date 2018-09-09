Future community garden in East Albany to help needy families

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
An Albany woman who was gifted land as a donation, will use it to give back to her community by opening up a community garden that will provide free fruits and vegetables to those in need.
Rebekah Riddle started a non-profit called, 'Soldiers for Christ Ministries' as a way to help families in need.
This weekend was the first weekend the community assisted the organization with clearing the land on Olivia Street near Sylvester Road in East Albany.
Riddle said the park will be named in her father’s honor who also gave back to this community.
“What we want to do is use it as a way to give back to the community not just to give back to the community but to use the community to come together with it. It’s a way that everybody can work together and bind together laugh, talk, and just use it as a conversation piece,” said Riddle, Park Organizer for Soldiers for Christ Ministries.
Riddle said the garden will be called the, ‘JB Whitehead Jr. Garden of Vision Park’.
She said they are looking at starting the gardening process within the next two week and they are welcoming the community’s help.
