Worth County sheriffs find one man dead after chase

WORTH, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a chase that took place in Worth County Friday night that ended in one man being found dead.
Worth Co. Sheriffs says they received a phone call around 8:00 p.m. about a man riding around under the influence carrying a rifle making threats toward others.
Deputies stated that they spotted the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old James Randall McKendree in Sumner around 9:50 p.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle.
WCSO says McKendree then fled on Sumner Road South, before turning on to Sumner Lakes Road, ditching his vehicle on Dees Lane.
Authorities say the Mckendree entered into a wooded area before getting into an altercation with a resident that led to shots being exchanged.
The suspect continued running and led law enforcement to request help from the Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, Crisp County Sheriffs Department, and the Department of Corrections.
McKendree was found dead by K-9 units from a gun shot wound to the head, Worth County Sheriff Donald Whitaker says no deputies fired their weapons.
This incident is still under investigation by the GBI and we will continue to update this story.
