Valdosta police search for elder exploitation suspect

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - South Georgia police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify a suspect in an elder exploitation case.
Investigators said they believe the woman may have defrauded multiple senior citizens.
Investigators said they are looking to identify her and to possibly bring financial transaction fraud charges against her.
They say VPD has been investigating this case since July.
If you know who this woman is, or anything about the case, call Valdosta Police Detectives at (229) 259-3598.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.