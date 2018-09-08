Students discuss racial issues at Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -The Albany Museum of Art hosted a workshop titled “Courageous Conversations About Race” where they talked about race and racism.
Sixty students from Dougherty County schools were selected by their teachers to attend this event.
The goal of the workshop was to give students a safe environment to talk about race and racism, and how it effects our society.
Gloria Wilson, one of the facilitators at the event, talked about how everyone is affected by race even if they don’t realize it.
“This is a safe place to have those conversations because we are always dealing with issues around race even if we don’t think we are being affected by it," says Wilson.
The students who were picked to attend this event were chosen by teachers who showcase leadership in their schools.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.