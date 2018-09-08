South Georgia remembers Burt Reynolds

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -The world continues to celebrate the life of famed Hollywood Actor Burt Reynolds, who died September 6th, at his estate in Jupiter, FL.
"People, particularly in South Georgia, consider Burt Reynolds a Georgia Boy," said Kirkland.
Among the many to love and adore legendary Actor Burt Reynolds, is Roy Kirkland, Founder of the RKDS Film festival--who reflects on his work with the famed movie star, just hours after his death.
“Burt Reynolds is the type of individual where he wasn’t just a Hollywood, he was a natural down to earth person,” described Kirkland.
Reynolds, 82, died of cardiac arrest last night, just a few weeks after attending the RKDS Film Festival in Valdosta.
"I'm just so grateful that I had the opportunity to bring him here to Valdosta," stated Kirkland
With his acting career spanning well over 50 years, folks throughout area feel the loss greatly, as he embraced Georgia as his "Lucky State" where he filmed several hit movies.
“Burt’s connection in South Georgia with the filming of “Gator” which was filmed in Lakeland, Ga. and then “Smokie and the Bandit” filmed in Georgia, they just consider Burt Reynolds a Georgia boy,” explained Kirkland.
Kirkland said Reynolds will never know how much he impacted, not only the lives of those who loved him, but the film industry within the South.
"It did so much that after it was over with, we had city council members that actually came to the studio and said "ok, this is amazing what you guys are doing, what can we do to help, said Kirkland.
But it goes deeper than just moving the community forward, says Kirkland, it's simply remembering Burt's kind nature.
"He was one of those people types of people that you just met him for the first time and you felt like you known him all your life," explained Kirkland.
"I love the business," said Reynolds in an interview with WALB in July of 2018.
As he leaves the bussiness he loved so much for good, the world is left to mourn the greatness that was Burt Reynolds.
"Do everything you can to be out there, among the people," concluded Reynolds in the 2018 WALB interview.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced for Burt Reynolds.
