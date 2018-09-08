Russell Gray hopes to be the next District 4 Commissioner

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After the resignation of District 4 Commissioner Ewell Lyle, his seat is open.
The current board of commissioners have until September 17 to make a decision on who will fill his seat for the remaining term.
One man who hopes the commissioners will appoint him is Russell Gray.
Gray was the only qualifying candidate for the November 4th election for the District 4 seat, and had planned to take office in January for the next four years.
But since Lyle left before the completion of his term, if the commission votes to appoint Gray he will fill the remaining period.
Gray said he’s hopeful to take office a little early and plans to focus on getting back to the basics.
“Making sure our infrastructure, our law enforcement is at full capacity, fully funded, and fully effective,” said Gray.
Gray says his hope is to leave a legacy in Dougherty County, and hopes commissioners allow him to take office next week.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.