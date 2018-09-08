Prayer group take to city for change

Albany, GA -
Members from several churches in the Albany area met today to discuss ways to “Take Back our City.”
“Father god we just thank you for vision. We thank you for placing things on our heart,” said Stephen Young, the Evangelist with Stephen Young Ministries.
Young prayed for the City of Albany with churchgoers early Saturday morning.
“And I pray lord that through this we would see true change and revival happen in this community father,” he said.
That change would come from his plan to “Take Back Our City.”
“So the vision is for this group to come together, and we get a core group of people together that are willing to sacrifice their time to pray and come together to seek God,” explained Young.
They’ll do this by prayer over police departments, the homeless, and other aspects in the community.
Booker Jones is apart of a similar organization in Americus called Unity Community.
“What brought me here was Brother Steve and I met and we talked and we found out that we shared some of the similar ideals or some of the similar visions of taking Christianity out of the walls,” said Jones.
Both Booker and Jones said that bringing God’s work to the people will help make a difference.
“The climate is there is a lot of violence, there is a lot of discord, there is a lot of strife, there is a lot of division. The climate in Albany is a depressing climate, it’s a depressing climate, its an oppressive climate. And what we’ve got to do we’ve got to set the captives free,” said Jones.
“Take Back our City” will meet next Saturday, September 15th for their first praying session in the community.
