Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigates Dollar General robbery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dollar General at Highway 82 and Fairthorne Drive in Lee County was robbed Thursday night just before 10 p.m.
Chief Deputy Lewis Harris with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two men wearing ski masks and gloves carried pistols into the store and demanded money, along with demanding the employees open the safe.
Harris said the robbers got away with an unknown amount of cash.
He said they ran away from the store, but investigators said they believe the robbers may have parked a getaway car somewhere behind the store.
Only two employees were inside at the time of the robbery, and no one was hurt.
We are working to get surveillance footage of the robbery.
If you know anything about what happened, call Albany-area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
