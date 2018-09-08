City of Colquitt works to get community on track with health initiative

COLQUITT, GA (WALB)- A new $100,000 grant will help make health a top priority in Miller County.
County and city leaders said they are making a big push to shape up their County.
“A lot of the community members care about the healthcare needs that were addressed through this stakeholders group,” said Jayme Smith, Vice-Chair of Colquitt-Miller Chamber of Commerce.
Those needs can now be met, thanks to the Two Georgia's Health Initiative. Miller County and Colquitt City leaders have been working to get the community health grant since last year.
“That funding Miller County received $70,000 and this year in 2018 Miller County received $100,000 and it’s a multi-year program intended to build capacity,” said Smith.
With the $70,000 last year, County leaders completed an assessment to see what they wanted to address to make the County more healthy. Now with $100,000 they will focus on healthy eating, physical activity, and increasing access to healthcare.
“Quarter mile markers are being placed on some area sidewalks. Attention is being given to some of the downtown sidewalks to make them more accessible and walk-able,” said Smith.
They will be looking at things like community gardening to help residents make healthier food choices along with implementing exercising programs and activities to shape up their county.
“We’re looking at the Golden Olympics to replicate that successful program here in Miller County. The County along with the Two Georgia’s Health Initiative have purchased new playground equipment for three local public parks in the area,” said Smith.
They said they want people to remain active.
“As well as wanting to create a healthy population not just now but for future generations,” said Smith.
Chamber leaders said some of the projects have already started, however, they will continue to make more improvements and health advancements for the County with remaining funding dollars.
