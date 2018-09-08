8 car break-ins overnight at Intown Suites in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - According to the Albany Police Department, 8 vehicles had their windows busted out at the InTown Suites Friday morning.
However, only one vehicle had something stolen, and the owner of the car told police his wallet had been taken from the glove compartment and $5.00 was missing.
Llewellyn Glover Jr. had his car broken into and said the hotel claims that they are not liable because of the signs around the parking lot stating to lock all doors and the hotel will not be liable.
Glover explained his doors were locked and he did everything he was supposed to but he wants the hotel to help pay for damages.
“If they try and get out of it, I’ll probably file a civil case against them,” said Glover.
We have reached out to the hotel about the incident and to ask their stance, staff redirected us to their media relations and we are currently waiting for them to respond to our questions.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.