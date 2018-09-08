Albany woman wants help for community garden

Albany woman wants help for community garden
The land where the garden will be
By Madison McClung | September 7, 2018 at 7:20 PM EST - Updated September 7 at 7:20 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -One South Georgia woman inherited a plot of land, and she wants to use it to give back to the community.

She’s turning that land into a community garden.

The land where the garden will be
The land where the garden will be

Rebekah Riddle wants to put the land to good use as a community garden... but needs some help to get it started.

Riddle is asking for volunteers to come out and help her clear off the property Saturday, so she can start growing food for the less fortunate in the community.

All food grown in the garden will be free.

“We need volunteers to come out and help us clean up the property. We are also looking for people to donate and volunteer to help us get the garden started," says Riddle.

If you want to help out Saturday then you need to contact Rebekah Riddle at (229) 288-1792.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.