Albany Technical College hosts open house for adult programs

Albany, GA -
Albany Technical College reached back out to adults today who are looking to obtain their G-E-D.
The college hosted their open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but organizers said they didn’t get the turnout they hoped for.
At the open house, students could learn of the programs available at the college, take a free GED practice test, and get information on the colleges Ability to Benefit Program.
“I guess when they see other people their age, or someone in their community taking advantage of it, doing or seeing the good things that they are doing maybe that will encourage them to come out as well. We can want it for you all day long but you have to want it for yourself,” said Dwana Trimble.
The college hosts open houses every week.
The next open house is scheduled for Tuesday, September 11.
