Albany Armed Robbery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police are searching for a man who robbed the Woodall’s gas station on the 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
The suspect entered the convenient store at 1:51 a.m. this morning wearing a camoflage jacket and his face covered.
Armed with a gun, the suspect demanded the clerk hand over the money from the register.
The suspect left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
Some shoppers said they are concerned with the person still out on the loose.
“My thoughts is, they really need to stop because anyone could’ve been hurt or anyone could’ve had a heartache or something. So I really think that everything needs to stop immediately. The violence period,” said Johne and Molly Lewis, Woodall’s Store Shoppers.
No one was injured in the incident.
If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.
