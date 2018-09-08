After-School program needs community’s help

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - Miller County Schools officials said they need the community’s help with enhancing opportunities for their after-school program.
School district leaders said they were awarded over $200,000 in grant funds for their after school program. Right now, they’re at the tail end of the grant and need the community’s support in keeping the program around.
Miller County school district officials said they are in year four of a five year grant for their 21st century after school program.
The grant provides after school care and activities for 108 students in 3rd through 12th grades.
Program leaders said most of the $288,000 dollars they get from the grant goes toward transportation and staff salaries, so they rely on help from the community to develop more opportunities to students.
“We are welcoming any volunteers from the community. Any donations, anything that you see fit that you would like to expose the children to is always welcomed,” said LaTonya Cratic, Program Director for 21st Century After-School Programs.
Cratic also said with the community’s help and more federal funds, they will be able to reach more students, and if they don’t secure another grant, the program could end after next summer.
School leaders said they will need the community’s support in reapplying for the grant by speaking to your local leaders about the need for the program in the community.
