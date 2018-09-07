WALB Sports

  1. 35 minutes ago

    FINAL SCORE: Terrell 28, Flint River 21

  2. 43 minutes ago

    FINALS SCORE: Seminole County 30, Baconton 14

  3. 43 minutes ago

    FINAL SCORE: SGA 47, Munroe 14

  4. 44 minutes ago

    FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 43, Miller County 6

  5. 56 minutes ago

    FINAL: Fitzgerald: 28 Upson-Lee: 24

  6. 57 minutes ago

    FINAL: Perry 43 Monroe: 0

  7. 1 hour ago

    FINAL: Southland Academy: 38 Loganville Academy: 14

  8. 1 hour ago

    FINAL: Colquitt Co: 48 Valdosta: 13

  9. 1 hour ago

    FINAL: Calhoun Co: 39 Stewart Co: 6

  10. 1 hour ago

    FINAL: Lowndes 37 East Coweta: 12

  11. 1 hour ago

    Colquitt Co: 48 Valdosta: 13

    Undo
    FINAL SCORE: Sherwood Chrsitian 21, Hancock 12

  13. 1 hour ago

    FINAL: Thomasville: 39 Everglades FL: 0

    Undo
  14. 1 hour ago

    FINAL: Brooks Co: 15 Bainbridge: 13

  15. 2 hours ago

    Colquitt Co: 41 Valdosta: 13

    Undo
  16. 2 hours ago

    FINAL: Early Co: 27 Worth Co: 7

  17. 2 hours ago

    FINAL: Clinch Co: 40 Dooly Co: 6

  18. 2 hours ago

    Brooks Co: 15 Bainbridge: 13

  19. 2 hours ago

    Colquitt Co: 41 Valdosta: 6

  20. 2 hours ago

    Thomasville: 39 Everglades FL: 0

