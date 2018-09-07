(WALB) - Here is your week 4 high school football schedule and scores:
Game of the Week:
- FINAL SCORE: Colquitt County 48, Valdosta 13
GHSA:
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 37, East Coweta 12
- FINAL SCORE: Tift County 42, Crisp County 0
- FINAL SCORE: Coffee 54, Taravella, FL 6
- FINAL SCORE: Lee County 49, Americus-Sumter 7
- FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 15, Bainbridge 13
- FINAL SCORE: Thomas Co. Central 44, Cook 18
- FINAL SCORE: Cairo 38, Northside, Col. 0
- FINAL SCORE: Shaw 32, Dougherty 12
- FINAL SCORE: Columbus 46, Westover 26
- FINAL SCORE: Perry 43, Monroe 0
- FINAL SCORE: Early County 27, Worth County 7
- FINAL SCORE: Berrien 28, Wilcox County 19
- FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 28, Upson-Lee 24
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 39, Everglades, FL 0
- FINALS SCORE: Seminole County 30, Baconton 14
- FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 39, Stewart County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 43, Miller County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Pierce County 47, Randolph Clay 0
- FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 40, Dooly County 6
GISA:
- FINAL SCORE: Brookwood 45, Notre Dame 0
- Covenant @ Crisp
- FINAL SCORE: Heritage 21, Deerfield-Windsor 8
- FINAL SCORE: Southland 38, Loganville 14
- FINAL SCORE: SGA 47, Munroe 14
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell 28, Flint River 21
- FINAL SCORE: Tiftarea 53, Lanier County 12
- FINAL SCORE: NFC 35, Valwood 7
- Westwood @ Piedmont
GICAA:
- FINAL SCORE: Sherwood Chrsitian 21, Hancock 12
- Skipstone @ GA Christian
