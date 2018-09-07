Tifton domestic violence shelter receives grant

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A domestic violence shelter in Tifton hopes to break ground on a brand new facility come the first of 2019.
That’s with the help of a 750-thousand dollar community development block grant they’ll soon receive.
Just building the facility is one thing, but keeping the services of Ruth’s Cottage afloat is another.
“So far this calendar year we’ve already turned away over 500 that call our crisis line seeking shelter,” said Ruth’s Cottage Executive Director Nancy Bryan.
Bryan said that number reminds her of how much the Tifton community needs a new facility to safely house victims of domestic violence.
“The use of a community development block grant we knew had worked in other communities to build shelters and facilities such as this,” said Bryan.
Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant program will distribute $750,000 to the domestic violence shelter that currently operates out of 5 different buildings.
“The actual services will not change. The environment will be so much better. The amenities for our residents so to speak will be so much higher,” explained Bryan.
Those amenities include 24 to 25 beds, porches where they can be outside safely, meditation areas, playrooms, all under one roof.
Bryan said another key point the building will provide, is safety.
“With bullet proof windows and a security system and a camera system, so much more sophisticated from where we are operating now,” said Bryan.
She said with it being a government funded building, people will know where domestic violence victims may be staying, which is why security upgrades are so important.
“I still think even though the location will be more known in general, we are still going to be safer,” she said.
With this expansion, Bryan says there will also be a higher demand for the cost of their services.
“So money to help people when they transition into housing and they need deposit money, there are fees for you know a birth certificate can cost $50 by the time you pay a lot of fee’s so all of these things will increase for us so we’ve got to find sources for that,” she explained.
Bryan said Ruth’s Cottage is a temporary shelter, but with this expansion they said they feel less pressured to cycle people out.
The organization does need help with funding client assistance.
If you want to donate, call 229-387-9697 for more information.
