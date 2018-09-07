Thronateeska Heritage Center preparing for Museum Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - National Museum Day is coming up on September 22, and you can visit many museums free, that day.
Thronateeska Heritage Center here in Albany is getting ready for the big event.
Director of Museums Hanah Beth Hembree said this event allows families to enjoy time together without having to worry about the cost.
“This is a great opportunity for people to get out and go to a museum. Sometimes museums can have an expensive admission, so you can’t bring your whole family. Museum Day gives people the opportunity to go visit these places," says Hembree.
The event will last all day on Saturday, September 22.
