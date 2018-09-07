Second Harvest to host pop-up food pantry

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Second Harvest will be using a $25,000 donation to feed 500 people in Valdosta Friday.
It’s a part of an effort with Feeding America to host pop up food pantries across the Southeast.
The Southeastern Grocers provided them with produce and canned goods to pass out to those in need.
WALB spoke to Eliza McCall with Second Harvest about who all is eligible to receive food.
“For this specific event, no proof of income is required. It’s just going to be on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last,” said McCall.
If you or anyone you know is in need, they can visit Second Harvest in Valdosta to receive a free bag of groceries, at 10 a.m. Friday.
The staff also asks that people do not show up hours in advance.
