Recent rain has Lowndes Co. residents concerned about grass

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Lowndes County officials have seen an increase in the number of complaints received from residents regarding uncut grass.
With the constant rain the area has seen, it has affected residents’ ability to maintain cut grass.
The county has an ordinance stating that grass or vegetation cannot exceed 12 inches.
According to officials, the county has been trying to work with everyone by dealing with issues on a case-by-case basis.
Officials want to reassure everyone that the issue will be handled.
"The county is really asking for everyone in the unincorporated area, please bear with us. Please be patient with your neighbors,” said Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes.
Dukes said that county officials have also had trouble maintaining some county managed areas because of the constant rain.
