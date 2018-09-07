Proposed Lee Co. recreation site purchased

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - On Thursday, the city of Leesburg officially bought a 100-acre piece of land for the new recreation complex.
The city of Leesburg bought the property for $700,000. The city will then sell it to the county since they deal with the recreation part for the area.
Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander said they are now working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the next step.
“The next will be to receive a permit from the Georgia Department of Transportation for access to the property. And we’ve already had EMC engineering that has turned in an application with the construction drawings for this, which would include a median opening, and left turn lanes, into the property as well as a deceleration lane for the property," said Alexander.
