Petition circulating to change street name in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - There’s a petition floating around Valdosta to change the name of one of the major streets in the area.
The People’s Tribune, a local activist group, submitted a petition to have Forrest Street renamed Barack Obama Boulevard.
According to City Manager Mark Barber, the Tribune turned in 114 signatures but there were a variety of issues among them.
Barber says that multiple signatures had the same address because they came from an apartment complex. He says that complex only gets one signature because it is one plot of land.
WALB asked Barber why the support of an entire complex was boiled down to one signature.
“If we base our petition count on residences... for example an apartment complex that had 150 to 200 people living in there, you could go to that one address and get 200 signatures and meet your threshold with this one address. As you know we’re addressing this whole corridor of North Forrest street renaming. That’s why it’s not a disadvantage for apartments to only have one signature,” said Barber.
Barber also says that about 20 of the signatures were illegible so they could not be used.
Two of the addresses also did not come up as a viable address in the city system.
Of the 114, only about 40 signatures on the petition were usable.
Barber maintains that the city is not requiring the group to go back to square one. He says the city will do their part with the signatures they do have.
The city must verify those signatures.
After all the signatures are collected and verified, three public notices must be posted in the Valdosta Daily Times ahead of getting council approval.
