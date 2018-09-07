Pet of the Week, Sept. 3-7

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Big Girl!
Big Girl is a 3-year-old boxer/bulldog mix. She is the sweetest girl! All she wants is loving and as you can see from the picture more food. She doesn’t think she gets fed enough so she would really love to find her furever home!
Big Girl’s adoption fee is $130. This gets her spayed, rabies shot, microchip, heartworm test and her yearly distemper and kennel cough. Come out to the Lee Co. Animal Shelter and see Big Girl and fall in love with her!
