Pepper festival kicks off for its 15 year
The Omega Festival begins Friday at 6 p.m. (Source: WALB)
OMEGA, GA (WALB) -The 15th annual Omega Pepper Festival is kicked off Friday.

Thousands of people are expected to be in Omega tonight for the start of the 15th annual Omega Pepper Festival. Hear about the history of the festival and more tonight at 6 on WALB News 10

People from all over are expected to make their way to the city for a weekend of free events and entertainment.

The chairman of the festival said she is expecting thousands to attend this year.

We sat down with her on what keeps people coming back.

“Well you want to come out this year because not only is everything free, but we’re very family friendly. We are very family oriented. We like to provide things for families. We have children here in Tift County who would really enjoy coming to our festival and seeing the things we’ve got here to offer,” said Gwen Robinson, the chairman of the event.

New to the festival this year is a Wild LIfe Wonders Zoo.

The festival will kick off with a parade Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

