Woman burned in South Albany house fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A South Albany woman was burned Thursday night when her duplex went up in flames.
Around 8:30, firefighters were called to the 500 block of West Whitney Avenue for a home on fire.
The first crew there found a duplex with heavy smoke and flames showing in the bedroom window.
The woman who lived there told her neighbor a lighter had broken in her hand, setting her clothes and bed on fire.
Another neighbor, Milton Banks, said he saw the flames, called 911, and broke down her front door.
“And I went over and I kicked and I kicked and I kicked the door until it was barely off the hinges. She happened to be laying on her sofa and I grabbed her. She was asleep. I grabbed her by her right arm, helped her up, and got her outside,” said Banks.
Banks said his neighbor had burns on both arms, legs, and her body.
Firefighters confirm she was burned, and taken to the hospital.
No one else was hurt in the fire, but the other family in the duplex is displaced.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.