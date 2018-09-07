No. 2 Clemson to use 2 QBs at Texas A&M

The last time Clemson went to Texas A&M was in 2004, an entirely forgettable trip in Swinney's eyes — and not just because of the Aggies' dominant 27-6 victory. Swinney was in his second year as coach Tommy Bowden's receivers coach. He said the Tigers stayed some 90 minutes away and the game-day bus did not have air conditioning. Players had their shirts off and pants rolled up trying to stay cool.