Movie premiere’s at Fitzgerald’s grand theatre

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -The City of Fitzgerald will turn into Hollywood for a night, as they host the premiere of a brand new movie, “The Dawnseekers”.
The Grand Theatre in Fitzgerald will host a red carpet event, Gala Dinner, and of course the movie premiere.
Organizers said they have already sold out a portion of the theater and they are expecting people to flood the box office Saturday for tickets.
Many people from out of town will attend this event, and the director at the City of Fitzgerald Department of Tourism Arts and Culture said this will do great for the economy.
“Anytime anybody walks into our community, anytime anybody drives into our community and buys gas at our gas station or goes to one of our restaurants or shops in one of our shops its an economic boost for the community,” said Brandy Elrod.
She said with so many people from out of town coming into the city, she expects the tourism rate to stay consistent after the event.
The screening of "The Dawnseeker" begins at 8 p.m.
After that will be a question and answer session with the director of the film and the actors.
