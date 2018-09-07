Man says cemetery isn’t doing enough to honor veterans

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery is the final resting place for many veterans.
One of those veterans is very special to Luther Kimbrell. He says that the way the cemetery looks doesn’t respect the memory of the veterans who lie here.
“The wall is terrible. The eternal flame is a mess, and it is just a disgrace. Not only is my mother buried here as a vet, every vet out here, it is a disgrace to the vets. I think they can do better for the vets in Albany, Georgia and at this Floral Memory," says Kimbrell.
Kimbrell says he has requested that the American flag that flies over this hallowed ground be replaced, because it isn’t fit for this mission.
“The flag is faded really bad, and I have asked for it to be replaced. I keep getting the wee haw with it. The VFW said all they would have to do is request a flag from them, and they would come replace it," says Kimbrell.
I reached out to Floral Memory Gardens, and got this statement:
All Kimbrell wants is for the cemetery to do the basics, and start respecting the veterans who lie here.
“Clean up out here. Make it right for the veterans who are in the ground. They put their lives on the line for us, fall for us. It’s a disrespect to every one of them," says Kimbrell.
