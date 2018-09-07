Lee Co. solar project nears completion

Lee County, GA (WALB) - Construction on a new 2.5 acre solar project in one south Georgia county is almost done.
There are 17 poles with around 900-hundred-square-feet of solar panels on each.
“This solar field will generate about 55 percent of the power that’s needed to operate the wastewater treatment plant," said Lee County Utilities Authority General Manager Chris Boswell.
Boswell said the power bill for the wastewater treatment plant is around $8,500 every month. He hopes this new renewable energy source will drop every bill by half.
“This should cut that bill in half and the savings will pay for the solar field, the construction of it," explained Boswell.
According to Boswell, this new solar field will provide power to the wastewater treatment plant for the next 20 years.
Boswell said from May through October, the solar panels will produce enough power to run the plant and make excess, which they will sell back to Sumter EMC. He also said these panels rotate to produce the most amount of energy.
“This one uses, this is the technology as you can see here where they’ll flatten out or they’ll rise or fall as they need to in order to follow the sun," said Boswell.
Boswell said this new solar field is exciting to see in Lee County.
“We all hear about solar power and how it’s coming and actually see it discussed and then it comes to fruition and be put up, it’s exciting,” said Boswell.
Officials say they hope to have the solar panels producing energy within the next week or two.
