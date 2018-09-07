Lee Co. Primary brings awareness to childhood cancer

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - September is childhood cancer awareness month and one south Georgia school is bringing awareness to this cause while remembering a former student.
Sarah was a former Lee County Primary School student who died back in 2016.
Every Thursday all this month, staff and students at the school will wear yellow.
Right now, the school also has a student battling Leukemia.
He said it’s important to bring awareness to childhood cancer.
“Most kids out there have cancer and they’re strong and it’s really hard to battle it," said Connor.
The school also collects pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Several of the students at the school have stayed in one while getting treatment.
