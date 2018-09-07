Lady Blazers building off last season’s ascension

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The goal for the Valdosta State women’s soccer program is to return to the days of making the national tournament.
To do so, they’ll have to ascend to the top of a tough Gulf South Conference.
The Lady Blazers have two matches left before conference play begins next week.
Progression is the name of the game until then.
VSU is coming off a 10-win season last year.
The year prior they only mustered up one.
It’s not the same makeup as last season. They graduated 10 seniors, and have a team loaded with underclassmen.
“We’ve got a real good group of freshmen but they’re still freshmen," said 2nd year head coach Stephen Andrew. "But all the freshmen got some time against Albany on Friday and we had a few staring against Clayton on Sunday so they have the talent its just can they get in the mindset of being able to play good games Friday and Sunday back to back on a weekend.”
The Lady Blazers are (1-1).
They host Florida southern tomorrow night at 7 at the Valdosta State soccer complex.
