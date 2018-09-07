GBI: Suspect dead in Colquitt Co. deputy-involved shooting

COLQUITT, COUNTY GA (WALB) - The suspect in a Thursday night shootout was found deceased after driving away from the incident, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Nick Warnell was found deceased in his vehicle after he crashed into a wooded area after law enforcement searched the area.
Preliminary information shows that officers with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision had requested assistance from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Moultrie Police Department to assist with contacting several probationers off of the Bob Hiers Road in a small mobile home community, GBI officials said.
While at in the area, a grayish/silver Chevrolet Tahoe arrived in the area. Warnell was determined to be the driver of the vehicle, according to the GBI.
Agents and law enforcement then attempted to make contact with Warnell. Warnell was uncooperative and drove away, the GBI said.
An agent and officer in separate vehicles followed the Tahoe down to the intersection of Hall Road and Hempstead Church Road, where a traffic stop was initiated.
While attempting to talk with Warnell, he was uncooperative and then became combatant, the GBI said.
A taser was used but was not effective in stopping the resistance. The driver was then able to get the Tahoe into reverse and dragged an officer down the road a considerable distance in part of the open door.
The officer being drug was able to get free from the door and it is believed that he was run over in the process, according to the GBI.
Warnell then produced a rifle and the other officer fired his weapon at the Tahoe. The Tahoe continued retreating from the officers’ location where it stopped and Warnell exited and began firing at the officers.
None of the officers were hit, but their vehicles were both struck as they sought cover from the gunfire, the GBI said.
Officers radioed for backup and a responding Colquitt County deputy passed Warnell in the Tahoe on Cannon Road a few miles from the original incident location.
The deputy turned around after allowing some distance between the vehicles and Warnell pulled off to the opposite side of the road and stopped. Warnell then began firing at the deputies' vehicle, striking it in the windshield, roof, hood, a pillar and other areas. The deputy was able to return fire with a rifle from a position of cover.
Warnell then drove away and his vehicle disappeared, according to the GBI.
Additional law enforcement backup responded from Brooks, Cook and other law enforcement agencies.
Members of the Lowndes County SWAT Team arrived in an armored vehicle and located Warnell’s vehicle which had crashed in a wooded area.
SWAT Team members approached Warnell’s vehicle and found him deceased inside, GBI officials said.
EMTs were also present on scene to confirm what the SWAT Team initially found, that Warnell was deceased.
A subsequent search of Warnell’s Tahoe located numerous weapons and extra loaded magazines and loose ammunition, the GBI said. A rifle and pistol were located in Warnell’s Tahoe with him.
An autopsy was scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab for Friday.
Agents are continuing to conduct interviews with witnesses, process vehicles and collect evidence for submission for testing regarding the case.
The investigation covered a large area with multiple scenes which had to be processed and evidence to be collected.
Agents and deputies are in the area continuing to identify and interview witnesses and collect evidence, the GBI said.
This case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call GBI Thomasville at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7466
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.