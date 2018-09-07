Flint Riverkeeper responds to sewer upgrade plans

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany city leaders recommended a three phase plan to upgrade the city’s sewer and storm water systems. Thursday night, the Flint Riverkeeper says he is encouraged city leaders have the political will now to solve the sewage spill issue, but it’s going to take a long time and lots of money.
As the first step to protect the Flint River, the Albany Utility Board recommended to spend $1.5 million to upgrade 10 lift stations of the city’s sewer infrastructure. The Flint Riverkeeper, Gordon Rogers, says he is very pleased that city leaders are serious about fixing the problems.
“I’m optimistic that September of 2018 is the month that history will record that we have turned the corner in Albany Georgia, toward clean water," said Rogers.
Albany has recorded six sewer spills so far this year into the Flint River. One week ago city leaders answered a notice of violation with Georgia Environmental Protection Division officials. Now they seek city commission authority to start phase one, updating the system that is at least 20 years out of date.
The next two phases would be separating the sewer and stormwater systems in the city, and bringing them up to date. The Riverkeeper says that is going to be very, very costly.
"We are talking about in the hundreds of millions," said Rogers. "Exactly how many of those hundreds, we're gonig to need engineering reports to figure it out."
City Manager Sharon Subadan says this entire project will take time, but Rogers says the huge investment is worth it to protect the Flint River.
"It's a huge financial engine," said Rogers. "And spiritual inspirational tool. Recreation asset. Yes, it's definitely worth it."
The city says some repairs have been made in recent months, but there is still a lot more work to be done to upgrade the sewer system to what it has to be.
Rogers says Albany will have to receive state and federal funding to upgrade their sewer system, but he is very encouraged that Albany city leaders are taking responsibility, knowing it has to be done.
