Colquitt Police Department shows city offerings on police cars

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Colquitt City Police said they can now ride in style thanks to community donations for new police wraps on some of their cars.
The department raised $9,000 from community sponsors in order to give their patrol vehicles a different look.
Each car will have different murals to highlight what represents the City of Colquitt.
The police chief said those murals will showcase their artistic community like their large mural, Swamp Gravy.
“Each vehicle has a different mural as a background and I want to be more community involved and hopefully when we’re out and about people will ask what is our vehicles about and we can tell them it represents our City of Colquitt here and hopefully get them to come,” said Hollis Smith, Chief of Police for Colquitt Police Department.
The police department has already completed two vehicles.
They plan to have five police cars with the new wraps very soon.
