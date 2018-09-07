1 deputy shot, 1 hit by car in Colquitt Co., suspect apprehended

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - Law enforcement is still investigating Friday morning after a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and another was hit by a car after a possible shootout with a suspect Thursday night.
The manhunt for the suspect, Nick Warnell, began just before 10 p.m. Law enforcement blocked off a large area in the Cannon and Tillman Road areas between Berlin and Ellenton.
A $5,000 reward was being offered for any information regarding the whereabouts and arrest of Nick Warnell.
Just before 11:30, Warnell was apprehended.
There has been no word on either identity of the deputies or the severity of their injuries.
WALB has also learned Friday morning that the Colquitt County coroner is investigating a death on Cannon Road, however it’s unclear who the victim is.
The GBI is investigating and agents are still working multiple scenes Friday morning.
The GBI said this incident involved many people and multiple scenes which will take time to work through. Sheriff’s deputies, paramedics and even an air evac helicopter were on the scene on Cannon Road.
The GBI also say they’re working with the sheriff to provide a release sometime after lunch Friday.
This is a developing story and we will update it as details come in.
