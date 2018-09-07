Bainbridge officers still looking for man who wrecked car, left child in backseat

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - Bainbridge police are still on the hunt for a man who ran from officers and abandoned his 1-year-old son in the backseat of his wrecked car.
According to police the man who wrecked his car has been identified as Aaron Jones.
K-9 officer Jayson Myers said Jones managed to get away before officers arrived to the scene and has yet to be located.
After investigating his car further, they found a variety of drugs hidden in a child’s backpack.
“We pulled the vehicle from where the wreck was and conducted a search of that vehicle at the time. And in the trunk of the vehicle we located a child’s backpack that contained a quantity of ecstasy tablets, cocaine and spice,” said Myers.
Officers said there are multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Myers said he’s facing many charges, such as felony fleeing and alluding, and reckless conduct after an attempted routine traffic stop near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Tuesday evening.
When Myers walked to Jones' car, he smelled marijuana, and noticed a 1-year-old boy unrestrained in the backseat.
"When I asked him to step out of his vehicle, he acted like he was going too. He went to go take off his seat belt and started to reach for his waist band, and I knew what he was about to do and I said don't do it, and started trying to open the door but the door was locked," said Myers.
That's when he sped off and Myers immediately called in for back-up, and then began following Jones.
Myers said he had a suspicion that Jones would drive back to his house near Wheat Ave.
"My instinct was right. When I got up to that intersection that's where he was going to make the turn but was going too fast, and had already wrecked," said Myers.
He added they were alerted by witnesses who saw Jones bolt into the woods.
But, he said his immediate concern was the safety of the child.
"I was aggravated. I was very upset that somebody would actually do that, because that was the first time in my career that seeing somebody stoop that low to just abandon a 1-year-old child," said Myers.
The little boy luckily didn't suffer any injures, and is in his mother's care.
Officers ask if you know anything to contact Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2032.
