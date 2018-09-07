ASU soccer building off historic win No. 1

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany State women’s soccer team is fresh off the program’s first victory ever, and preparing to take on a nationally ranked opponent.
Monday the Lady Rams defeated Shorter 2-1 out in Rome.
After going win-less in last year’s inaugural season, they got the monkey off their backs in match two of 2018 and expect to be competitive going forward.
“Last year we had a roster that had no Division II experience," said 2nd year head coach Alexandria Pickrell. "They were freshmen and junior college kids. so that year of experience competing in Division II makes a difference.”
Friday night the Lady Rams have their home opener against the 4th best team in the nation West Florida.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
