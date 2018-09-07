Albany Utilities updates billing system

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Utilities will be upgrading their billing software after 20 years on the old system.
The upgraded system will cost around $1.2 million.
The city does have $4.1 million in SPLOST 7 funding for this purpose.
Albany Utilities will be using a completely new software company for all of its billing.
Tyler Technologies will now bill all utilities, including water, electric, and solid waste.
Albany Utilities board members did ask about background checks into the company, and the stability of Tyler Technologies, since they will be handling all of the billing.
The $1.2 million will employ Tyler Technologies for the next three years.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.