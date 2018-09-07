Albany Utilities updates billing system

By Grason Passmore | September 7, 2018 at 7:35 AM EST - Updated September 7 at 7:35 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Utilities will be upgrading their billing software after 20 years on the old system.

The upgraded system will cost around $1.2 million.

The city does have $4.1 million in SPLOST 7 funding for this purpose.

Albany Utilities will be using a completely new software company for all of its billing.

Tyler Technologies will now bill all utilities, including water, electric, and solid waste.

Albany Utility (Source:WALB)
Albany Utilities board members did ask about background checks into the company, and the stability of Tyler Technologies, since they will be handling all of the billing.

The $1.2 million will employ Tyler Technologies for the next three years.

