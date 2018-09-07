Albany Civic Center excited for the future

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The new head of the Albany Civic Center is working to bring the excitement back to the downtown facility.
They are trying to bring in acts that will do well here in Albany.
Josh Smalls the general manager at the center says he can’t give any exact names on acts coming in the future but he did say that he will stop at nothing until the Civic Center is back to being an exciting place to go watch events at.
“The community is excited about our involvement. We are working on bringing more events and continuing that excitement," said Small.
Small said they are already have some big acts interested in coming in 2020.
